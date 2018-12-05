Local News
Community safety meeting open only to Districts 3 and 5

December 5, 2018 36 views

A community meeting on safety concerns following the murders of three Six Nations people spurred a meeting for two districts near the site of a recent OPP investigation, but the meeting remained closed to anyone else . The meeting for District Three and Five was closed after Elected Chief Ava Hill asked the meeting to take a vote on closing the session held Saturday December 1st at Emily C General Elementary School. The vote was conducted by Elected Chief Ava Hill who told those present the meeting was meant to be only for people from Districts Three and Five. The unadvertised meeting featured the Six Nations Police, Elected Chief Hill and District Three councillors CW Martin and Sheri-Lyn Hill Pierce as well as District Five councillors Kerry Bomberry and Hazel…

