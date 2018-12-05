Local News
ticker

Haudenosaunee Confederacy may challenge New Credit claims

December 5, 2018 82 views
The 1755 Mitchell map shows “Iroquoian” lands surrounding Lakes Ontario and Erie.

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) may be challenging the Mississaugas of New Credit claims to most of southern Ontario lands and waterways. Confederacy council will bring together the Haudenosanee Development department’s researchers, lawyer and historian Paul Williams and other experts to prepare Haudenosaunee research and historical documents supporting Haudenosaunee land rights. The research will be used, secretary Leroy Hill said by the council to develop a land rights strategy. The move came after Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) legal adviser Aaron Detlor told the council Saturday about the two year old Mississaugas of New Credit claim to most of Southern Ontario waterways. He said no one is challenging it. In addition he claimed the Grand River Development Corporation, (GRDC) is paying 10% of dollars it receives…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Grassy Narrows First Nation chief not ‘a believer’ in PM’s reconciliation pledge 

December 5, 2018 21

By Kristy Kirkup and Janice Dickson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -An Ontario First Nation suffering from…

Read more
Daily

Ontario looking at law after Indigenous councillor refuses oath to the Queen 

December 5, 2018 20

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- The Ontario government said on Wednesday it was looking…

Read more