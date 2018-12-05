Haudenosaunee Council agrees to pay out former HDI director contract

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council agreed Saturday to pay out the remains of a contract held by former Haudenosaunee Development Institute director Hazel Hill. Oneida Chief Al Day said the chiefs met at the HDI offices in September to review all outstanding HDI contracts but only saw Hills. He said there was “animosity from some of the chiefs who felt it was a vendetta being launched against the HDI. We explained no it is not a vendetta. We were there to see what was going on.” He said they reviewed Hill’s contract. “It was clearly written from the point of view to protect the employee and it does a good job of that.” He said the contract should have come to council for approval . He said the contract did not…
Related Posts
Grassy Narrows First Nation chief not ‘a believer’ in PM’s reconciliation pledge
December 5, 2018 22
By Kristy Kirkup and Janice Dickson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -An Ontario First Nation suffering from…
Ontario looking at law after Indigenous councillor refuses oath to the Queen
December 5, 2018 21
By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- The Ontario government said on Wednesday it was looking…