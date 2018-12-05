Haudenosaunee Council agrees to pay out former HDI director contract

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council agreed Saturday to pay out the remains of a contract held by former Haudenosaunee Development Institute director Hazel Hill. Oneida Chief Al Day said the chiefs met at the HDI offices in September to review all outstanding HDI contracts but only saw Hills. He said there was “animosity from some of the chiefs who felt it was a vendetta being launched against the HDI. We explained no it is not a vendetta. We were there to see what was going on.” He said they reviewed Hill’s contract. “It was clearly written from the point of view to protect the employee and it does a good job of that.” He said the contract should have come to council for approval . He said the contract did not…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice