Let’s Stuff that Fire Truck!

Six Nations Fire Department has launched its annual Stuff the Fire Truck toy drive. All toys collected are going to the Six Nations Christmas Basket campaign. You can donate at Six Nations Fire Station #1 in Ohsweken. (Photo by Jim C Powless)…
