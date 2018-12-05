Red Scarf Day Brightens Up Veterans Park

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Red Scarf campaign has been going strong in the Six Nations since 2016, providing community members with a free hand-knitted or crocheted red scarf. Hung up for community members to take, the red scarves are hung the day before World AIDS Day which is December 1st. The red scarves are meant to imitate the double red ribbon which is the international symbol for AIDS awareness. Since 2016 community members have knitted or crocheted 441 red scarves to share with their community. Knitted by members of the Grand River Community Health Centre, Grand River Grannies and community elders, the scarves come with a small information tag regarding HIV/AIDS awareness. In addition to hanging the scarves, Six Nations Public Health Services and the Ohsweken Public Health Office…



