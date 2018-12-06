Daily
National News

Brantford Police charged 56 year old teacher with Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference.

December 6, 2018 57 views

BRANTFORD- A 56-year-old Vittoria man is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges after the Brantford Police Service Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit began an investigation November 1, 2018 .

As a result of the investigation, a female victim between 14-18 years old was identified. The investigation revealed that the victim had been touched inappropriately by a teacher at North Park Collegiate and Vocational School of the Grand Erie District School Board.

As a result of the investigation, William Edward Gemmell,  56,  has been charged with one count of Sexual Assault and one count of Sexual Interference. No further information will be released about this investigation at this time.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Jeff Cotter at 519-756-0113 ext. 2269 or at jcotter@police.brantford.on.ca .
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a webtip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

