Daily
National News

UN committee tells Canada to do more on sterilizations of Indigenous women

December 7, 2018 40 views

OTTAWA- The UN Committee Against Torture says it’s concerned about “extensive forced or coerced sterilization” of Indigenous women and girls in Canada, including recent cases in Saskatchewan.

The committee says Canada must ensure all allegations are impartially investigated and that those responsible are held accountable.

It also says the state needs to take legislative and policy measures to stop women from being sterilized against their will.

The committee’s report comes as groups including the Assembly of First Nations sound the alarm about an ongoing human-rights violation in Canada.

Amnesty International Canada has called on the federal government to appoint a special representative to hear from Indigenous women coerced into being sterilized to learn what justice would look like for survivors.

A proposed class-action lawsuit is also underway listing the Saskatoon Health Authority, the provincial government, the federal government and a handful of medical professionals as defendants.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Alaska Native tribes seek help from human rights commission

December 7, 2018 28

JUNEAU, Alaska- Fifteen tribal nations in southeast Alaska have petitioned an international commission for human rights…

Read more
Daily

Feds reject push to amend Criminal Code to outlaw forced sterilization 

December 6, 2018 56

By Kristy Kirkup THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The Liberal government does not plan to change the Criminal…

Read more

Leave a Reply