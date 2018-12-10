Driver charged with impaired by cannabis

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 34-year-old North Cayuga man with impaired driving following a traffic stop at a Haldimand Road 9, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Thursday December 6, 2018 at 11:14 p.m., OPP were conducting a RIDE check on Haldimand Road 9 when an officer noticed a vehicle attempting to evade the check point.

Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance away and investigated.

While officers were speaking with the male driver, they had suspicion that he had consumed cannabis.

A Standard Field Sobriety Test was administered followed by an assessment by a Drug Recognition Evaluator which resulted in the male being arrested.

OPP has charged 34-year-old Kyle Swent of North Cayuga, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired by drug

Driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charges.

