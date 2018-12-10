Daily
National News

Driver charged with impaired by cannabis

December 10, 2018 165 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 34-year-old North Cayuga man with impaired driving following a traffic stop at a Haldimand Road 9, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Thursday December 6, 2018 at 11:14 p.m., OPP were conducting a RIDE check on Haldimand Road 9 when an officer noticed a vehicle attempting to evade the check point.

Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance away and investigated.

While officers were speaking with the male driver, they had suspicion that he had consumed cannabis.

A Standard Field Sobriety Test was administered followed by an assessment by a Drug Recognition Evaluator which resulted in the male being arrested.

OPP has charged 34-year-old Kyle Swent of North Cayuga, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

  • Driving a motor vehicle while impaired by drug
  • Driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

NAN grand chief says body of missing Indigenous teen discovered by Thunder Bay police

December 10, 2018 60

TORONTO-An Indigenous leader says a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Thunder Bay, Ont., last week…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations Man Charged Following Vehicle Theft

December 10, 2018 119

The Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 22-year-old man from Six Nations following…

Read more

Leave a Reply