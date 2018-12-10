Six Nations Man Charged Following Vehicle Theft

The Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 22-year-old man from Six Nations following the theft of a pickup truck. The OPP were contacted around 8am on Friday December 7th by a Norfolk County resident who said their pickup truck was stolen from their driveway.

Upon investigation the OPP determined that a male and female went to the house on Connaught Avenue, Delhi and removed a vehicle that was left running in the driveway. The officers were able locate the vehicle near a McDowell Road East address at which point they deployed a spike belt that safely stopped the vehicle. The two suspects were taken into custody without incident. The officers also determined that another stolen vehicle was located in the area, where it had been abandoned and set on fire.

The OPP have charged Brandon Thomas of the Six Nations of the Grand River with a list of charges. Those include Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, Driving a Motor Vehicle Without a License, Failure to Comply with a Probation Order, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Theft of Property Under $5,000, Theft of Property Over $5,000 and Arson.

They also charged 30-year-old Sarah Lee King of Brantford with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition, Theft of Property Over $5,000 and Arson.

The two are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe at a later date.

