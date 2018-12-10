National News
Suspect charged in death of pedestrian on Wikwemikong First Nation Territory

December 10, 2018 53 views

WIKWEMIKONG, Ont. – An Espanola, Ont., man is facing charges in the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle on the Wikwemikong First Nation Territory.

Investigators with the OPP’s Manitoulin, Ont., detachment say 67-year-old Joseph Thomas Neshkewe died in hospital after he was hit while walking Tuesday evening.

A joint investigation by the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and provincial police led to the arrest of 63-year-old Raynald Perron.

He’s been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death and causing death by criminal negligence.

Perron is scheduled to appear in court in Gore Bay, Ont., on January 23, 2019.

