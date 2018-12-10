Traffic stop leads to impaired driving charge

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 38-year-old Six Nations man with impaired driving following a traffic stop at a Haldimand Road 55, in Jarvis, Haldimand County, Saturday Dec., 8 2018.

On Saturday December 8, 2018 at 2:29 p.m., OPP located a vehicle travelling on Haldimand Road 55 that caught their attention.

Officers stopped the vehicle and investigated. While speaking with the male driver, officers detected signs of impairment by alcohol and the driver was subsequently arrested. OPP has charged 38-year-old Kim Squire of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Refusing to provide a breath sample

He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charges.

