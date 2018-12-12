Blotter: Brantford Police Service wants to remind everyone that Impaired Driving isn’t a Laughing Matter

Motor Vehicle Collision

Location: Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Henry Street

Incident: On Sunday December 9, 2018 just after 6:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Henry Street. A vehicle had been traveling southbound on Wayne Gretzky Parkway when it struck the centre traffic light standard and flipped on its roof. A male driver was observed getting out of the vehicle and leaving the area. Officers were able to locate and speak to the driver a short time later. As a result of the investigation a 23 year old Brantford male has been charged with Fail to Remain, Fail To Report Damage To Property, Careless Driving and Fail to Notify Change of Address under the Highway Traffic Act.

Assault and Utter Threats

Location: Darling Street

Incident: On Sunday December 9, 2018 just before 100 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a call about a disturbance at the bus terminal on Darling Street. An unknown male had called the terminal upset and threatening to come down and physically harm transit staff. A short time later a male attended to the bus terminal who confronted staff. The male began to yell and swear and was threating staff. During this time he took a can of beer and poured it all over the floor and then threw the can at one of the staff members and then left on foot. Community patrol Officers attended to the area where they located and arrested the male a short distance away. A 54 year old Brantford male is charged with Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm x2 under the Criminal Code.

Impaired – Alcohol

Location: St Paul Ave

Incident: On Sunday December 8, 2018 just after 11:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on St Paul Ave. Officers further observed the vehicle fail to stop at a red light at a controlled intersection and again drive at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to locate and stop the vehicle as the driver made an attempt to flee the area. Officers were able to locate the vehicle parked on a side street and observed the driver exit the vehicle and flee on foot. The driver was arrested after a short foot pursuit. While dealing with the driver he showed signs of impairment and was transported to the Brantford Police Service where he was to provide two samples of his breath as required by law. The accused readings were over the legal limit. A 50 year old Brantford male has been charged with Impaired Driving, Operate Motor Vehicle – Over 80, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police and Obstruct Police Officer under the Criminal Code. His licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Impaired – Alcohol

Location: Dalhousie Street

Incident: On Sunday December 8, 2018 just before 1:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling the wrong way down Dalhousie Street. The vehicle turned onto Queen Street and then turned the wrong way down Colborne Street, driving the wrong way on a one way street. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the female driver. While speaking to the driver she showed signs of impairment and was issued a roadside demand. The driver provided a sample into a roadside screening device and registered a fail. The driver was arrested and transported to the Brantford Police Service where she was to provide two samples of her breath as required by law. The accused samples were over the legal limit. A 18 year old Burford woman has been charged with Operate Motor Vehicle – Over 80 under the Criminal Code. She has also been charged with Novice Driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration – Above Zero and Drive Wrong Way – One Way Traffic under the Highway Traffic Act. Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Impaired – Warning

Location: King George Road

Incident: On Saturday December 8, 2018 just after 1:30 a.m. Community patrol Officers observed a vehicle exit a business on King George Road. A traffic stop was performed on the vehicle and the male driver was spoken to. While dealing with the driver he admitted to having alcoholic beverages and was issued a roadside demand. The driver provided a sample into a roadside screening device registering a warning. The drivers licence was suspended for 3 days.

Impaired – Alcohol

Location: Colborne Street

Incident: On Friday December 7, 2018 just before 3:00 a.m. Community Patrol Officers observed a vehicle travelling the wrong way down Colborne Street. The vehicle turned and continued onto Brant Ave. Community Patrol Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the male driver. While speaking to the driver he showed signs of impairment and was issued a roadside demand. The driver provided a sample into a roadside screening device and registered a fail. The driver was arrested and transported to the Brantford Police Service where he was to provide two samples of his breath as required by law. The accused provided one sample which was over the legal limit however refused to provide a second sample. A 29 year old Simcoe male has been charged with Operate Motor Vehicle – Over 80 and Refuse to Provide Breath Sample under the Criminal Code. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The Brantford Police Service wants to remind everyone that Impaired Driving isn’t a Laughing Matter, we must all take impaired driving seriously. If you are caught and charged with impaired driving you could face serious consequences such as large fines, licence suspensions, criminal charges or even jail time if you drive impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

Alcohol, cannabis and other drugs can cause a number of impairments that lead to a greater risk of car accidents. Even low blood-alcohol levels, small amounts of cannabis or other drugs can cause a level of intoxication which reduces reaction time, coordination and lowers inhibitions, which can cause drivers to make unwise choices. Impaired driving isn’t just a terrible idea, it’s a crime. It’s easy to avoid impaired driving, if you’ve been drinking or using cannabis, ask a sober friend, call a family member or call a cab for a ride. If you’re planning a night out, plan for a safe way home. Your friends and family would rather you called them in order to make sure you get home safe or the cost of a cab ride home is nothing compared to the disastrous consequences of impaired driving. It just isn’t worth it, make a plan and plan ahead to get home safe.

“Together we can build a Stronger and Safer Community”

Add Your Voice