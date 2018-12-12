Brothers arrested in connection with a series of stolen vehicles

The Halton Regional Police Service – 2 District Street Crime Unit have arrested and charged two men following an investigation into a stolen vehicle and theft from auto offence in Oakville.

On the night of November 24, 2018, an SUV was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Orchard Drive in Oakville. The suspects also entered a second vehicle on Orchard Drive and stole a wallet. The credit cards from this wallet were fraudulently used to purchase gasoline later that evening in Mississauga.

The Halton Regional Police initiated an investigation leading to the identification of two suspects, Joshua and Jesse MURPHY, who are alleged to be responsible for these offences.

On December 10, 2018, Joshua MURPHY (19) of no fixed address was located in the City of Hamilton and arrested. At the time of his arrest, Joshua MURPHY was operating a stolen vehicle that was taken from a residence in Mississauga.

On December 11, 2018, Jesse MURPHY (19) of no fixed address was located in the Town of Grimsby and arrested. At the time of his arrest, Jesse MURPHY was found operating a stolen vehicle that was taken from a storage facility in Milton.

Joshua MURPHY was charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Theft Under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime (3 counts)

Fraudulent use of a credit card (3 counts)

Possession of a stolen credit card

Fail to comply with probation (2 counts)

Jesse MURPHY was charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Theft Under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime (3 counts)

Fraudulent use of a credit card (3 counts)

Possession of a stolen credit card

The MURPHY brothers were subsequently held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police would like to remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove any extra keys or key fobs.

