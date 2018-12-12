Local News
ticker

Community Elders Get Active at 55+ event

December 12, 2018 20 views
Doris Henhawk has fun with Wii bowling.

By Justin Lethbridge Writer While the turnout left much to be desired, the amount of fun had by Six Nations elders made the 55+ Activity Day a success. Held at the Dajoh on Friday December 7th, the event is another in a long line of events held by Six Nations Parks and Recreation that aim to bring elders together for fun and exercise. “We want to get them out and doing things that they enjoy as well as trying new activities,” said Rachel Hill of the Six Nations Parks and Recreation who organizes the activity days. “Our goal is to have a wide variety of activities for them to enjoy. At the end they’ll do a survey to tell us what they enjoyed most .” Activity days have been run…

