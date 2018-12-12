Editorial
LETTERS: SNGRDC says Detlor wrong

December 12, 2018 21 views

Letter to the Editor Regarding Claim Reported in TIN Article on December 5, 2018 SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER, ON – December 10, 2018- Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) would like to make a correction to the claim published in the Turtle Island News article on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 entitled “Haudenosaunee Confederacy may challenge New Credit claims,” in regard to the following paragraph: “In addition, he [Aaron Detlor] claimed the Grand River Development Corporation (GRDC) is paying 10% of dollars it receives in settlements to New Credit. “They are paying them off to recognize their interest in the lands,” he said.” SNGRDC would like to ensure the people of Six Nations of the Grand River that Deltor’s claim is not factual. This misinformation may…

