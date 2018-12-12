Local News
Man faces impaired charge

December 12, 2018

The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has charged a 38-year-old male with impaired driving following a traffic stop at a Haldimand Road 55 in Jarvis. On Saturday December 8, 2018 at 2:29 p.m., OPP located a vehicle travelling on Haldimand Road 55 that caught their attention. Officers stopped the vehicle and investigated. While speaking with the male driver, officers detected signs of impairment by alcohol and the driver was subsequently arrested. OPP charged 38-year-old Kim Squire of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with: *Driving a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and Refusing to provide a breath sample. He is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charges….

