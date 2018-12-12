Local News
Men’s fire group trying to open Niagara Reinforcement Line talks

December 12, 2018 1 view

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be using a letter from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council (HCCC) to try to stop a local men’s fire group from forcing Hydro One and the Ontario Minister of Energy into new negotiations on the Niagara Reinforcement Line  (NRL) Turtle Island News obtained a copy of a letter sent to the Minister of the Environment by a group calling itself the “Men’s Fire of the Six Nations Grand River Territory. The letter seeks a meeting with the Minister and Hydro One to “ensure” a “successful completion” of the NRL. The December 6, 2018 letter was signed by the group’s secretary Wilfred Davey. The letter requests a meeting “to ensure that there is full understanding of the requirements to enable the successful…

