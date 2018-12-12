Partially butchered deer found on Oneida Road

The recent discovery of the remains of a seemingly healthy buck on Oneida road has local residents upset by the waste. “It was a sad sight.” A community member who photographed the remains told Turtle Island News. “What upset me the most was that it was a lot of meat just left there.” The community member, who wished to remain anonymous, said he thought it was road kill as he approached it. “I wasn’t sure what it was, thought maybe it was road kill. When I got close I saw the bullet hole in the neck and knew it wasn’t an accident.” Along with the bullet wound, the deer had been partially skinned and had its head removed. As it appeared to be a sizable buck, the community member figures…
Related Posts
Six Nations Elected Council holds awards brunch
December 12, 2018 8
By Justin Lethbridge Writer Former Six Nations Elected Chief Steve Williams is the recipient of the…
Community Elders Get Active at 55+ event
December 12, 2018 9
By Justin Lethbridge Writer While the turnout left much to be desired, the amount of fun…