Partially butchered deer found on Oneida Road

December 12, 2018 2 views

The recent discovery of the remains of a seemingly healthy buck on Oneida road has local residents upset by the waste. “It was a sad sight.” A community member who photographed the remains told Turtle Island News. “What upset me the most was that it was a lot of meat just left there.” The community member, who wished to remain anonymous, said he thought it was road kill as he approached it. “I wasn’t sure what it was, thought maybe it was road kill. When I got close I saw the bullet hole in the neck and knew it wasn’t an accident.” Along with the bullet wound, the deer had been partially skinned and had its head removed. As it appeared to be a sizable buck, the community member figures…

