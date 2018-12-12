Responsible leadership finds out what went wrong

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council met in a closed meeting for two days this past weekend to look at how to structure its administration. The results are as confusing as the puzzle that faced the Chiefs when they began peeling back the layers of the controversial Haudenosaunee Development Institute they had created, but, often ignored. Leaving the HDI to have to exist on its own often without direct direction, bouncing from council meeting to council meeting, sometimes going months without direction, the HCCC may be finding it may be just as responsible for the falling apart of the organization it created. The HDI was left to make decisions on their own, unchallenged when contracts were written and signed by an officially unknown person,contracts that have yet to make their way to…



