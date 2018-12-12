Six Nations Elected Council holds awards brunch

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Former Six Nations Elected Chief Steve Williams is the recipient of the 2018 Wilma General Memorial Award for his leadership and dedication to the Six Nations community. Current Elected Chief Ava Hill was the Master of Ceremonies at the First Annual Six Nations Awards Banquet held at the Gathering Place on Saturday December 8th . Chief Hill spoke highly of this year’s Memorial Award recipient Steve Williams. “I never get tired of talking about Steve.” Chief Hill joked before detailing Williams’ tremendous achievements and volunteer work. “From volunteering to coach bowling over three decades, to helping establish the Dream Catcher Fund that assists youth with hockey and education related expenses, Steve is truly a living, breathing example of the Wilma General Award Nomination Criteria.” Since its…
