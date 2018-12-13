OPP investigate on line threats

WEST ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning residents, businesses and government agencies to be alert after email bomb threats have been received by multiple businesses, organizations and government offices from outside London to Tobermory on Wednesday, December 13, 2018 making threats and demands for online currency or bitcoins.

OPP said “at this time, the threats contained within the messages appear to be unfounded, and similar reports have been received in other areas of the province and the United States.”

The situation continues to be monitored and investigations are underway.

Halton Regional Police Service said they are continuing to respond to several email bomb threats which have been sent to a number of recipients in Halton Region today. These bomb threats are similar to those experienced in neighbouring jurisdictions and across North America throughout the day.

The unfounded email threats have demanded a bitcoin payment.

If you have received such a threat, we are asking that you do not respond to the bitcoin demand. Instead, please report the threat to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling our non-emergency number at 905-878-5511.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation of these threats is asked to contact 905-878-5511.

OPP are reminding everyone to remain vigilant whether online or out in the community. Never provide personal information or access to your computer or devices. Do not respond to demands.

Sergeant Laura Brown said to their knowledge no First Nations have received threats. “But I can only respond to notifications. They may not have notified us,” she said.

Regardless, of location, she said everyone should be aware and vigilant.

She said the threats are coming through emails that appear to come from credible financial institutions or banks. She said if you receive one delete it. Do not provide any information.

She said they threats demanding online currency, bitcoins, appear to be using different IP addresses, emails etc.,. “People need to be vigilant. A credible bank or financial institution will not make these kinds of demands on you.”

She said they prey on the vulnerable. “Those not familiar or aware that these are fake. Senior citizens. If you receive an email threat report it to police.”

She said OPP learned of the latest round of email financial threats because people reported them. “If you receive one report it to police so we know it is still happening and where.”

Report all suspicious activity immediately to police by calling 1-888-310-1122.

Add Your Voice