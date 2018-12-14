Brantford implements enhanced Emergency Shelter System

BRANTFORD, ON –The City of Brantford is stepping up help for those in need of emergency shelter.

City council and the Social Services Committee approved recommendations in a comprehensive Shelter Review that will go into force Saturday, December 15, 2018.

Individuals requiring emergency shelter will have access to enhanced services including Emergency shelters funded by the City that will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with the goal of helping people find a safe and suitable long-term housing option as quickly as possible. As of December 15, 2018, the following Emergency Shelters will be available:

Salvation Army , 187 Dalhousie Street: single men 18+ years of age

Rosewood House , 42 Nelson Street: single men and women 18+ years of age

Nova Vita , 59 North Park Street: homeless women and homeless women with children

Youth Resource Centre, 40 Queen Street: male and female youth, 15-19 years of age

Individuals requiring emergency shelter services should call the Social Services Support Centre at 519-759-7009 or visit 220 Colborne Street, Brantford, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Homelessness after-hours calls will continue to be managed by Victim Services until January 2, 2019 and will then transition to the Salvation Army. Individuals requiring shelter after-hours should call 519-756-0113 or 519-756-7050 or 519-753-4193 after January 2, 2019.

City Homelessness Services staff, along with staff from Welcome In and Wesley has been working with Welcome In guests over the past several months, and each man remaining at the shelter has been provided with an option for housing or shelter in the community. Individuals experiencing homelessness are able to choose whether to accept a housing offer, however, the City has taken steps to ensure that anyone affected by the conclusion of Welcome In’s overnight shelter services has somewhere to go.

At this time, the City would also like to acknowledge the devoted staff, volunteers and generous donors of the Welcome In Resource Centre, for their compassion and commitment to caring for individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. We are sincerely grateful for all their efforts and contribution.

