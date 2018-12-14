Man in custody after vehicle crime spree throughout Region of Halton

​On December 14th, 2018 at approximately 9:00am, Halton Regional Police Service was called to a fail to remain collision which occurred at a gas station in the Town of Oakville. A male suspect fled the scene in a Blue Honda CRV which had been reported stolen out of City of Brantford. The suspect then drove to the Town of Milton where he attempted to steal a vehicle from a male driver at Ontario and Main Street. After unsuccessfully attempting to steal this vehicle, the suspect proceeded to drive dangerously from the scene after police attempted to pull his stolen vehicle over.

The suspect entered the City of Burlington in the stolen Honda CRV where he attempted to steal another vehicle from a female driver on Tremaine Road/Dundas Street area. After quick altercation with female, the suspect fled again before attempting to steal two more vehicles from drivers in two different parking lots in Burlington.

After unsuccessful attempts at stealing these vehicles, the suspect successfully stole a 26 foot Ryder moving truck from an address on Creek Way in Burlington. He proceeded to knock down a moving company employee in order to drive away in stolen truck. The stolen truck had another employee in the rear of the truck when it was stolen. That employee jumped out of the rear of the truck and was not harmed.

The suspect continued to drive dangerously in the stolen truck onto the QEW before heading north throughout Burlington with the ramp of the moving truck dragging along the roadway. After a short pursuit, the suspect eventually stopped in a plaza on the southwest corner of Walkers Line and Dundas Street where he was arrested without incident.

If members of the public observed this incident, police are still looking for witnesses.

William James PELTON (31 years) of Paris, Ontario was arrested and held for bail charged with the following offences:

Robbery (2 counts)

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Flight from Police

Fail to Stop at the Scene of Accident

Attempt Theft of Motor Vehicle (3 counts)

Possession of Stolen Property

Mischief Under $5,000

The stolen blue 2007 Honda CRV 4-door SUV out of Brantford was also recovered by police.

Anyone who may have any further information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jared McLeod of the HRPS Burlington Criminal Investigation Bureau – 905-825-4747 ext. 2385. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.​

Add Your Voice