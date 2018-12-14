Daily
National News

Manitoba high school principal charged with two counts of first degree murder 

December 14, 2018 44 views

POWERVIEW, Man.- A man who worked as the principal of Sagkeeng high school northeast of Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

RCMP say Jody Brown and Steven Chevrefils were found dead in a home in St. Georges in late February 2017.

Police say Claude Guimond, who is 54, was arrested and charged on Wednesday and is being held in custody.

Sagkeeng First Nation Chief Derrick Henderson says Guimond has been on leave supporting a family member who was ill.

He declined further comment.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more arrests. (CTV Winnipeg, The Canadian Press)

