Native Horizons Treatment Centre destroyed by fire

MISSISSAUGA OF NEW CREDIT FIRST NATION- Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fire that destroyed the Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation Native Horizons Treatment Centre Thursday night (December 13, 2018).

On Thursday December 13, 2018 at 11:39 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services, Six Nations Fire Services, Haldimand County paramedics and Six Nations paramedics responded to the Native Horizons Treatment Centre on New Credit Road for a fully engulfed structure fire.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and confirmed there were no occupants inside.

The estimated cost of the damage is approximately $400,000. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

New Credit Road was closed between Indian Line and Mississauga Road while emergency crews are on scene.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or suspicious vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

