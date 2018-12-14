Some B.C. fish farms to close or move in bid to help wild salmon recover

VICTORIA- All 17 fish farms in British Columbia’s Broughton Archipelago will either be closed or moved in an effort to create a migration path for wild salmon.

The agreement between First Nations, the federal and provincial governments, and fish farm companies Marine Harvest Canada and Cermaq Canada was announced today.

Concerns have been raised since the farms were established in the area that salmon in net pens cause harm to the environment and pass on disease to migrating wild salmon.

Part of the agreement also mean the creation of a First Nations monitoring and inspection program to oversee the farms that move out of the archipelago.

The plan includes the implementation of new technologies to address risks on the farms, such as sea lice, and steps to restore wild salmon habitat in the Broughton Archipelago, a collection of islands off northeastern Vancouver Island.

