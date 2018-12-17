Attempted ATM Theft On New Credit Results in Two Arrests

Two Stoney Creek men have been arrested following the attempted theft of an ATM from a business on First Line Road on the Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation territory.

The Ontario Provincial Police reported that on Thursday December 13 at 1:17am they responded to an alarm at the CIBC ATM on First Line Road. Once officers arrived on scene they noticed a vehicle leaving the area and heading southbound on Highway 6 towards Hagersville. The officers followed the vehicle which than turned into a local business’ parking lot where the suspects got out and fled on foot. A search of the discarded vehicle uncovered evidence including a long gun.

The OPP and the Six Nations Police Service patrolled the area and canvassed nearby businesses in search of the suspects. The investigation determined that the suspects were picked up from a Hagersville area in separate vehicles. The two suspects were identified thanks to witness reports and investigation and review of the evidence found in the discarded vehicle. It was also discovered that one of the male suspects had called the Hamilton Police Service to report that their vehicle had been stolen.

Following the apprehension of the suspects, the OPP charged 38-year-old Ryan Restoule of Stoney Creek with Mischief Under $5,000, Careless Storage of a Firearm and Public Mischief. The OPP have also charged 21-year-old Cory Davidson of Stoney Creek with Mischief Under $5,000. Both men are set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer the charges.

