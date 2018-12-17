Stolen Vehicle Recovered On New Credit First Nation

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating several thefts in Haldimand County and the recovery of a stolen vehicle from a New Credit Road, Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, Ontario address.

On Friday December 14, 2018 at 5:58 a.m., OPP responded to Mackinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia after a staff member arrived and noticed the school had been entered and property was missing.

OPP investigation determined that at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Friday December 14, 2018, unknown suspects attended the school in a pickup truck where they forced entry into the school through a window and removed some electronics and accessories valued at approximately $1,000 before fleeing the area.

On Friday December 14, 2018 at 7:47 a.m., OPP responded to Mrs.Bubbles Car Wash on Main Street North in Hagersville for a report of a theft.

OPP investigation in this theft has determined that sometime during the early morning hours of Friday December 14, 2018 unknown suspect(s) removed a coin operated machine from the business and fled the area.

The coin operated machine was later located by a passer-by, in a ditch on Concession 3 Townsend in Norfolk County on December 14, 2018 at 1:53 p.m.

On Friday December 14, 2018 at 11:07 a.m., OPP responded to New Credit Road on Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation for a pickup truck was left in the middle of the road causing a traffic hazard.

When officers checked on the vehicle, their investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Waterloo area. Officers also noticed some property in the vehicle consistent with the property that was earlier reported stolen from Mackinnon Park Secondary School. OPP continue to investigate to determine the owner of the property.

The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or suspicious vehicles, or who may have any information regarding these incidents to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

