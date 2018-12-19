Daily
National News

A $1 million Christmas Smile For Six Nations Man

December 19, 2018 264 views

Christmas couldn’t be merrier for Six Nations’ Kyle Jamieson who won $1 million in the Guaranteed Prize in the October 27, LOTTO 6/49 draw and another $2 on his ENCORE selection, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,002.
“It’s my first big win!” said Kyle, a 37-year old construction worker, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto last week to pick up his cheque. “I enjoy playing LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX, PRO•LINE and HIT OR MISS,” he smiled.
Kyle discovered his windfall after scanning his ticket on the OLG Lottery App and again at the store. The father of three and step-father of two plans on building a house, getting a new vehicle, and putting some money away for his children.
“It’s pretty awesome – I didn’t believe it at first and still can’t believe it’s real!” he laughed.
The winning ticket was purchased at Oasis Gas & Variety in Ohsweken.

That’s the second time a purchase at the variety store has made a millionaire.  Over a decade ago another Six Nations resident won $2 million on a ticket purchased at the location.
Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario LOTTO 6/49 players have won over $12.4 billion in prizes, including 1,365 jackpot wins and 260 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.

