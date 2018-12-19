Cabins grace Chiefswood Park

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation’s (SNGRDC) Project Department, has completed Phase One of its revitalization of Chiefswood Park by building 13 glamping cabins for tourists. Five cabins have been built over the summer. The cabins will be able to house one to six guests depending on the size. The larger cabin is 594 square feet, and the smaller studio style cabin is 342 square feet. Both cabin styles will include a covered porch, private bathroom, master bedroom, living space, kitchenette and loft area. Two of the cabins will be wheelchair accessible. In addition on the lower section of the park a new pavilion with electrical hook-ups, and a new foot bridge is complete. A new seasonal boat dock was also installed. A fee reduction program is available…



