Editorial: Here comes the beef…elections are around the corner

Well the meeting was only a couple of hours long but with 2018 coming soon to a close, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council met for the second time with Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill and her council Monday. The meeting at the Woodland Cultural Centre was open only to councillors, chiefs, clanmothers and their helpers. But we do know high on the agenda for the HCCC was the controversy that still surrounds the Burtch lands and the Eight Points of Jurisdiction that the SNEC has yet to answer to for the past more than two decades. High on the SNEC list was their anti drug stand and their cannabis plan…hmmmm okay. As well as a few other feel good issues that one would expect heading into an election year. And…
