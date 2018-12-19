Kool Kids Water is Growing

The bottled water business is taking on a new look at Six Nations of the Grand River. C&S Water, owned by Todd Montour, has been sold to Kool Kids owned by Diane and Wayne Bomberry effective Dec., 21. Kool Kids is looking foward to serving new customers….
