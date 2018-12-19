Native Horizons Treatment Centre hit by fire, $400,000 in losses

By Justin Lethbridge Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF NEW CREDIT- The Ontario Fire Marshall and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire that caused over $400,000 in damages to the Native Horizons Treatment Center on New Credit Road. But it isn’t just financial value that has been lost, says New Credit Chief Stacey LaForme. “Native Horizons is a very valuable resource.” Chief LaForme said. The facility that has serviced the community for 28 years. “It’s just so valuable not just to our community but to the whole area… We know Indigenous people especially need help with addiction and trauma and so this is a huge blow.” Emergency fire, police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene at 11:39 pm on Thursday December 13th. Haldimand County OPP and Fire and paramedics services were…



