Six Nations Elected Chief to discuss education take over

December 19, 2018 32 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill is expected to head to Ottawa this week to discuss Six Nations potential take over of education and a price tag of $400 million to go with that takeover. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) plan, overseen by Hill and education portfolio holder Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry, talks about taking over all education services at Six Nations. The proposal is based on a 10 year forecast with a $400 million budget and 2% annual increase. The 2% annual increase does not reflect projected population increases. The budget would include the building of two new schools, one for Jamieson Elementary and for Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School It includes all operational costs and salaries and maintenance for all current federal schools and Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private…

