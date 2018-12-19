Six Nations Elected Council makes changes to Cannabis Law

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Community feedback fueled a lengthy discussion by Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) last Tuesday ( Dec., 11) centering on the most recent draft of the Cannabis Control Law. Focusing on comments made by community members at the open meeting held on November 29th, Councillors made recommendations to consultant Bob Watts as to aspects of the law that should be changed or adjusted. The most significant change made was the age of consumption the draft had set at 21. “If you leave it at 21, than our kids can just go to Brantford or Hagersville to get it.” Elected Chief Ava Hill said in reference to concerns raised at the community meeting. Councillor Sheri-Lyn Hill Piece raised other concerns she heard at the meeting. “It’s about not…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice