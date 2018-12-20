Police

DRIVER CRASHES VEHICLE INTO DITCH AND FLEES

December 20, 2018 56 views

25 Year Old Male Facing Charges

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County detachment has charged a 25-year-old male after police investigated an incident at a Villa Nova Road, Townsend, Norfolk County address.

 

On Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at approximately 1:45 p.m., the OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle was travelling northbound on Villa Nova Road when the driver approached the intersection of Concession 7 and lost control and entered the ditch. The driver then immediately fled from the area. A Canine officer patrolling the area subsequently located the driver and took him into custody without incident.

 

As a result of investigation, police have charged 25-year-old Nicholas DOUGHERTY of Brantford, Ontario with the following offences:

 

  • Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts)
  • Fail to report accident
  • Fail to report damage to property on highway
  • Drive motor vehicle – no licence
  • Operate motor vehicle without insurance
  • Fail to remain

 

He is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

