Brantford-Man charged with assault with a weapon

Assault with a Weapon

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford City Police have charged a 17-year-old city man with assault with a weapon after being called to a neighbourhood incident about an armed man approaching homes in the area of Rose Avenue Thursday December 20, 2018 just after 2:00 p.m..

Brantford Police Service said a victim had spotted an unknown man wandering and approaching residences in the neighbourhood. The victim confronted the man who pulled out a knife, tried to stab the victim and chased him. The victim was able to get away and contact police for assistance. Community Patrol Officers searched the area. The accused was located and arrested without incident a short distance away. The victim was not injured as a result of the altercation. A 17 year old Brantford male has been charged with Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose under the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Fraud and Resist Arrest



BRANTFORD, ONT- City police were called after a man refused to pay for a taxi he had taken to his home. Police said on Friday December 21, 2018 just before 3:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a call to attend an address on Farringford Drive. A man had taken a taxi to the residence and was now refusing to pay. Community Patrol Officers attended and spoke to the man who became belligerent and tried to leave the area without paying for the taxi fare. Police said while dealing with the man he became aggressive towards officers at the scene. Officers attempted to arrest the man who began to fight with police and resisted arrest. A 42-year-old Brantford man has been charged with Fraudulently Obtain Transportation and Assault Police with Intent to Resist Arrest x2 under the Criminal Code. He has further been charged with Being Intoxicated in a Public Place under the Liquor Licence Act.

