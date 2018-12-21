Daily
National News

Car in ditch on Highway 54

December 21, 2018 79 views

Expect delays on Highway 54 as Six Nations Police, Fire and Ambulatory Services are on scene after a car accident resulted in a vehicle landing upside down in a ditch. The accident occurred around 1:30pm in front of ‘The Wolfs Den’ restaurant on Highway 54. The circumstances of the accident are not yet known, but Six Nations Police Services were on scene collecting witness statements. It also not known whether there were more than one vehicle involved or if there are any injuries but Six Nations Ambulatory Services were also on scene. More details to follow as they become available.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford-Man charged with assault with a weapon

December 21, 2018 48

Assault with a Weapon BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford City Police have charged a 17-year-old city man with…

Read more
Daily

Quebec human rights body investigating treatment of Inuit kids in group homes 

December 21, 2018 33

MONTREAL- Quebec’s human rights commission is launching an investigation into the treatment of Inuit children in…

Read more

Leave a Reply