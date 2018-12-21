Car in ditch on Highway 54

Expect delays on Highway 54 as Six Nations Police, Fire and Ambulatory Services are on scene after a car accident resulted in a vehicle landing upside down in a ditch. The accident occurred around 1:30pm in front of ‘The Wolfs Den’ restaurant on Highway 54. The circumstances of the accident are not yet known, but Six Nations Police Services were on scene collecting witness statements. It also not known whether there were more than one vehicle involved or if there are any injuries but Six Nations Ambulatory Services were also on scene. More details to follow as they become available.

