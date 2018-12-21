Daily
National News

OPP and Chippewa of the Thames Police shut down cannabis storefront

December 21, 2018 166 views

CHIPPEWA OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION, ON) –  Two men have been charged after  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation Police,  raided  an “illegal cannabis storefront” on Three Fires Road, in the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, Ontario  Thursday, December 20th .

Police have charged Maurice French, 46,  and Darren Elijah, 40, both of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation. The two men have been charged with Possess Cannabis unlawfully for the purpose of selling, contrary to section 10(2) of the Federal Cannabis Act. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in London at a later date.

Police have seized property  including  a cannabis resin extraction machine, cannabis resin (Shatter) and cannabis edibles.

OPP said in a press release “The OPP enjoys a respectful working relationship with all of our First Nations policing partners. The OPP and its partners continue to work with communities and engage all stakeholders with respect to enforcement action on illegal cannabis storefronts.”

 OPP  said   it is continuing to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services. “This strategy will reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations.” 

 OPP said the focus of the strategy is to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.

 Anyone with further information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

 Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit an online tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford-Man charged with assault with a weapon

December 21, 2018 49

Assault with a Weapon BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford City Police have charged a 17-year-old city man with…

Read more
Daily

Quebec human rights body investigating treatment of Inuit kids in group homes 

December 21, 2018 33

MONTREAL- Quebec’s human rights commission is launching an investigation into the treatment of Inuit children in…

Read more

Leave a Reply