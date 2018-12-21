OPP and Chippewa of the Thames Police shut down cannabis storefront

CHIPPEWA OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION, ON) – Two men have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation Police, raided an “illegal cannabis storefront” on Three Fires Road, in the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, Ontario Thursday, December 20th .

Police have charged Maurice French, 46, and Darren Elijah, 40, both of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation. The two men have been charged with Possess Cannabis unlawfully for the purpose of selling, contrary to section 10(2) of the Federal Cannabis Act. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in London at a later date.

Police have seized property including a cannabis resin extraction machine, cannabis resin (Shatter) and cannabis edibles.

OPP said in a press release “The OPP enjoys a respectful working relationship with all of our First Nations policing partners. The OPP and its partners continue to work with communities and engage all stakeholders with respect to enforcement action on illegal cannabis storefronts.”

OPP said it is continuing to lead an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services. “This strategy will reflect actionable intelligence on illegal cannabis operations.”

OPP said the focus of the strategy is to dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit an online tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

