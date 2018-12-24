Penalties hurt Six Nations Bantam Reps

By Neil Becker Sports Writer Once again, the Six Nations Bantam Reps goal tending was strong but penalties proved costly in what was a second straight match up against their rivals the Ayr Flames. Two days after coming up short in a 7-2 decision in Ayr, the scene shifted to Six Nations, as both these teams battled in what was a hard- hitting intense weekday rematch which saw Ayr celebrate a 2-1 win. “We’re not playing our best right now,” Six Nations forward Ryan Hess said. “We’ve been tying and losing a lot.” Focusing on the positives Hess couldn’t say enough good things about goaltender Ashlee LaForme who once again had a strong game. “She’s really, really good. She made some big saves,” Hess said. LaForme was being tested early…
Related Posts
Happy Holidays from our Turtle Island News family to yours
December 24, 2018 22
Hurricanes come up short
December 24, 2018 26
Hurricanes Sault showing leadership on volleyball court By Neil Becker Sports Writer She might only be…