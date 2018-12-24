Police recover stolen vehicle

Six Nations Police recovered a vehicle reported stolen on Tuesday December 18th, 11:40 AM, in theCayuga and Fifth Line Road area. The vehicle described as a 2003 black Chevrolet Silverado pickup was located in a bush lot north of Fifth Line Road. The vehicle was confirmed stolen from the Hamilton area. No one was with the vehicle at the time of recovery. Six Nations Police are following some leads and continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca….



