Six Nations Band Council Hit With More Fireworks Over Burtch Property

December 24, 2018 42 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The much disputed Burtch Property was the source of a heated exchange during the last Corporate and Emergency Services Committee (CESC) meeting of 2018. Following the signing of a Memoriam of Understanding (MOU) with the Six Nations Elected Council, the Six Nation Farmers Association (SNFA) came to the meeting to address questions and concerns they had. The top of the list was an update on the Burtch Property. “The latest was.. the SNFA wants to have an opportunity in putting a proposal forward for the Burtch lands.” Councillor Mark Hill said. “The tiling for Burtch lands was put out for tenders however there were no tenders received…Ken Watkins did not submit a tender and did come forward after the tenders were closed and has considered submitting a…

