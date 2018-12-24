Six Nations Christmas Baskets toy give-away

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Benefitting families in need of a little extra help around the holidays, the Christmas Basket program has wrapped up another year of gift giving at the Community Hall. Families who pre-registered with Ontario Works were eligible to go to the Community Hall from December 5-7 to pick up their Christmas Basket. The baskets are made up of toys and clothing donations from community members, Ontario Works and the Six Nations Fire Departments ‘Stuff the Fire Truck’ toy and food drive. For every child in the family, they are able to select one brand new toy, a stocking stuffer, pair of gloves and a story book or crayons. The toys, which are conveniently arranged by age, are all new, brand name toys. Families are also encouraged to…



