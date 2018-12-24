Six Nations Elected Council Briefs

Labour and Employment Survey The Six Nations Elected Council approved a motion to participate in the First Nations Labour and Employment Development (FNLED) Survey. The data is being collected by the First Nations Information Governance Centre to learn more about employment and labour in First Nations communities across Canada. The survey will collect data from First Nations youth (aged 15-17) and adults (aged 18-64). GREAT has previously identified the need for a labour force survey to update information from the last one done in 2009. The data collected from the FNLED will be made available to the SNEC following the surveys completion. Former Fire Chief appointed to SNGRDC board The Six Nations Elected Council approved the appointment of Michael Seth to the Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) Board…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice