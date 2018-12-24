Six Nations Food Bank receive needed donation

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Along with cold weather and Christmas parties, the holiday season brings added stress on food banks and their clients. “There’s people that wouldn’t have to rely on a food bank that do just to get through the holidays.” Ellen Rose Jamieson, the Six Nations Food Bank Coordinator, said during a tour of the food bank. “There’s some places that shut down for two weeks over the holidays and people working full-time jobs need help to cover the time off.” She said that it’s due to this increased need that they are especially grateful to A6N-Aecon for the donation of food and household products they delivered earlier this month. She said each year A6N make a donation to a local charity like the food bank or the…
