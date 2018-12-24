Vehicle in ditch

Six Nations Police are investigating an abandoned vehicle after receiving a report Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 4:43 a.m. of a motor vehicle in the ditch in the area of Second Line and Chiefswood Road. Police located a red Chevrolet Cobalt in the south ditch. There was no one with the vehicle upon Police arrival. The vehicle had sustained front end damage and was towed from the scene. Police are following leads, and continue to investigate….



