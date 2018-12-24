Local News
ticker

Vehicle in ditch

December 24, 2018 62 views

Six Nations Police are investigating an abandoned vehicle after receiving a report Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 4:43 a.m. of a motor vehicle in the ditch in the area of Second Line and Chiefswood Road. Police located a red Chevrolet Cobalt in the south ditch. There was no one with the vehicle upon Police arrival. The vehicle had sustained front end damage and was towed from the scene. Police are following leads, and continue to investigate….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Happy Holidays From our Turtle Island News family to yours
Local News

Happy Holidays from our Turtle Island News family to yours

December 24, 2018 22

Read more
The Six Nations Bantam Reps couldn’t deliver payback as they lost their second straight game against the Ayr Flames. (Photo by Neil Becker)
Sports

Penalties hurt Six Nations Bantam Reps

December 24, 2018 24

By Neil Becker Sports Writer Once again, the Six Nations Bantam Reps goal tending was strong…

Read more