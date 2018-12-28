Daily
Brantford Mayor’s Levee Jan., 5, 2019

December 28, 2018 46 views

BRANTFORD- The 23rd annual Brantford Mayor’s Levee will be held Jan., 5 at the Brantford armoury from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

The event is hosted by the 56th Field Regiment and is free to the community. It includes lunch, entertainment, speeches by area dignitaries, including a Six Nations Elected Council representative, Brant County representative and members of the 56th Field Regiment. . The Canadian Military Heritage Museum will provide displays. The public will also be able to tour the armoury. At noon Mayor Kevin Davis will welcome everyone followed by a proclamation read by town crier David McKee and the singing of O Canada.

 

