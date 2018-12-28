Daily
Ontario Premier appoints former Lac Seul First Nation chief and PC candidate as Special Advisor on Indigenous Affairs

Ontario has appointed former Lac Seul First Nations chief and PC candidate Clifford Bull Special Advisor on Indigenous Affairs in a  newly created position .

Clifford Bull (FB photo)

Bull  will advise Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford on economic and social and jurisdictional issues affecting Indigenous communities. He will also serve as a liaison on behalf of Premier Doug Ford and Minister Rickford with Indigenous communities.

“Clifford Bull has a long history of leadership within his community, working with other First Nation leaders, both levels of government, industry and municipalities,” said Minister Rickford. “He has a proven track record of bringing communities and individuals together to achieve common goals, and as Special Advisor, I know he will help create meaningful opportunities to strengthen the relationship between Indigenous communities and Ontario.”

As Chief of Lac Seul First Nation from 2006 to 2018, Mr. Bull worked to build the community into a regional economic leader. He served his community from 2004 to 2006 as a social worker focused on Truth and Reconciliation and supporting residential school survivors, and was a Lac Seul First Nation Councillor from 2000 to 2004.

