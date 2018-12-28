Single motor vehicle sends woman and child to hosptial

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a single vehicle accident that occurred on Christmas day, Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at 11:51 a.m. on Mohawk Road, on the Six Nations Territory.

Police discovered that a greenish-grey truck had lost control and spun out on the roadway. The vehicle sustained moderate damage as a result and was towed from the scene.

The 29 year old driver, a female passenger, and a female child were all transported to hospital with injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

