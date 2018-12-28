Daily
National News

Single motor vehicle sends woman and child to hosptial

December 28, 2018 107 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a single vehicle accident  that occurred on Christmas day,  Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at 11:51 a.m. on Mohawk Road, on the Six Nations Territory.

Police discovered that a greenish-grey truck had lost control and spun out on the roadway. The vehicle sustained moderate damage as a result and was towed from the scene.

The 29 year old driver, a female passenger, and a female child were all transported to hospital with injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations Police charge man after vehicle found in swamp

December 28, 2018 177

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man after an SUV…

Read more
Senator Patrick Brazeau
National News

Statement on Mental Health – Senator Patrick Brazeau

December 28, 2018 49

In a twitter message Senator Patrick Brazeau provided his 3 minute Senate speech on mental health…

Read more

Leave a Reply