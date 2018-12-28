Six Nations Police charge man after vehicle found in swamp

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man after an SUV was driven into a swamp on Mohawk Road Tuesday December 25 2018, at about 3:23 p.m..

Six Nations Police investigated a report of a brown SUV that had lost control and drove into a swampy area on Mohawk Road., Six Nations Territory.

Witnesses reported that a male was seen walking away from the vehicle and going to area residences. Police located a man who had shown signs of alcohol consumption and arrest the 47-year-old. The man was uninjured.

As a result Bradley Richard Laforme has been charged with Criminal charges of Possession over $5000.00, Operation while disqualified and Fail to comply with condition of no alcohol. Laforme was held for a bail hearing on December 26, 2018, to answer to the charges against him. The vehicle involved was stolen from the Hamilton area.

Add Your Voice